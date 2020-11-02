MaiieSE RT @SHINeeAttack: At airport today, Jonghyun wore Prince William mask while Key wore Kate Middleton mask! Omo Jongkey become so dork ne? Ha… 2 minutes ago
nyo 2 Are Prince William and Kate Staying at Kensington Palace During Lockdown? https://t.co/kbraiyOk4j 3 minutes ago
Aethyrs Aeon A Aziagiar Ara, Royal Matriarch My cousin from birth by 30%, as officially catalogued by the U.S. Military, Prince William Taghert of Great Britain… https://t.co/mLyPVcO97h 12 minutes ago
Observer Lifestyle Prince William and Kate Middleton might remain in London for England's second lockdown https://t.co/sNXF10gGQn 56 minutes ago
HELLO! Canada Did you know every royal wedding serves fruitcake? https://t.co/RZlmtr8Sb4 3 hours ago
Kate's Rangers RT @marieclaireuk: Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined royal family members in making an extremely touching update to their socia… 3 hours ago
MEGS | 💕 EM'S WIFE NUMBER 3 💕 Prince William
Kate Middleton
Prince Harry
lady Diana
queen Elizabeth https://t.co/tXFDBy1i4w 3 hours ago
Judy Hevenly Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Hiring a New Housekeeper — Here's How You Can Apply https://t.co/M6tAtEA2r9 4 hours ago
Royal Wedding Details You Might Not KnowYou may think you love royal weddings, but you might have missed these details. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.
Prince William Secretly Tested Positive for Coronavirus in AprilKate Middleton reportedly never contracted the virus.
Prince William Secretly Contracted Coronavirus Back in AprilPrince William tested positive for coronavirus back in April, just days after his father Prince Charles contracted the virus. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.