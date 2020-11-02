Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Hiring a New Housekeeper — Here's How You Can Apply

MaiieSE RT @SHINeeAttack: At airport today, Jonghyun wore Prince William mask while Key wore Kate Middleton mask! Omo Jongkey become so dork ne? Ha… 2 minutes ago

nyo 2 Are Prince William and Kate Staying at Kensington Palace During Lockdown? https://t.co/kbraiyOk4j 3 minutes ago

Aethyrs Aeon A Aziagiar Ara, Royal Matriarch My cousin from birth by 30%, as officially catalogued by the U.S. Military, Prince William Taghert of Great Britain… https://t.co/mLyPVcO97h 12 minutes ago

Observer Lifestyle Prince William and Kate Middleton might remain in London for England's second lockdown https://t.co/sNXF10gGQn 56 minutes ago

HELLO! Canada Did you know every royal wedding serves fruitcake? https://t.co/RZlmtr8Sb4 3 hours ago

Kate's Rangers RT @marieclaireuk: Prince William and Kate Middleton have joined royal family members in making an extremely touching update to their socia… 3 hours ago

MEGS | 💕 EM'S WIFE NUMBER 3 💕 Prince William Kate Middleton Prince Harry lady Diana queen Elizabeth https://t.co/tXFDBy1i4w 3 hours ago