Apple Expecting Laptops To Be So Popular, Ordered 2.5 Million Units

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Apple has ordered 2.5 million units of its first Apple silicon-based laptops for early 2021, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

That's said to represent roughly 20% of Apple's Mac shipments for the entire year of 2019, says the report.

Even though the company hasn't unveiled its first Apple silicon laptops yet, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch another computer running on its own chip in Q2 2021.