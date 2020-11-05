Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Expecting Laptops To Be So Popular, Ordered 2.5 Million Units

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Apple Expecting Laptops To Be So Popular, Ordered 2.5 Million Units

Apple Expecting Laptops To Be So Popular, Ordered 2.5 Million Units

Crystal Cox/Business Insider Apple has ordered 2.5 million units of its first Apple silicon-based laptops for early 2021, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

That's said to represent roughly 20% of Apple's Mac shipments for the entire year of 2019, says the report.

Even though the company hasn't unveiled its first Apple silicon laptops yet, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch another computer running on its own chip in Q2 2021.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple is no longer selling Intel-based MacBook Airs or two-port Intel MacBook Pros

 Image: Apple

Apple announced three brand-new Macs today powered by its new M1 Arm-based CPUs: a 13-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac..
The Verge

Apple’s first Arm-based 13-inch MacBook Pro is here with an M1 chip

 Apple has announced its first MacBook Pro laptop that will run on an Apple-designed processor at its “One More Thing” event, ushering in a new era of Mac..
The Verge

Apple announces new Arm-based Mac mini with M1 chip starting at $699

 Image: Apple

Apple on Tuesday announced a new Mac mini, the first since 2018, featuring its new custom-designed Arm-based M1 chip, joining the new..
The Verge

Apple announces macOS Big Sur release date

 Image: Apple

Apple says it’ll release macOS 11.0, dubbed Big Sur, on November 12th. The company first announced the new OS at its developer’s..
The Verge

Apple brings back the PC guy to boast about M1 performance

 Apple’s big Arm-based M1 Mac announcements brought the company’s first Apple silicon-powered laptops in the form of the new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac..
The Verge

Crystal Cox American track and field athlete


The Nikkei The Nikkei Japanese newspaper

Related news from verified sources

Apple is reportedly expecting its upcoming laptops to be so popular it's ordered 2.5 million units for early 2021 and already has another launch planned for next year

Apple is ramping up orders of its first MacBook laptop running on its new computer chip ahead of its...
Business Insider - Published