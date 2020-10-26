Global  
 

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:06s - Published
Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021
Saudi coastal city of Jeddah to host night race in 2021 - Saudi sports minister

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Saudi eases foreign workers’ restrictions

 March next year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will ease the contractual restrictions on its foreign workers including Filipinos, giving them freedom to change..
WorldNews

Saudi Arabia: Domestic workers excluded from labour reforms

 Cairo: Saudi labour reforms, drastically revamping the country’s sponsorship system, do not apply to domestic workers, according to a media report. The..
WorldNews
Plans Unveiled For Amazing Cave Resort In Saudi Arabian Desert [Video]

Plans Unveiled For Amazing Cave Resort In Saudi Arabian Desert

Plans have been unveiled for a jaw-dropping subterranean hotel set to carved into a sandstone hill in the Saudi Arabian desert. 'The Sharaan by Jean Nouvel’ resort concept would be located in the alula area of outstanding natural and historical significance. The Royal Commission for Alula for Saudi Arabia (RCU) say French architect Jean Nouvel’s design is “set to be completed by 2024”. It will include 40 guest suites and three resort villas. While a retreat summit centre near the resort will feature 14 private pavilions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Formula One Formula One Motorsport championship held worldwide

Jolyon Palmer column: Albon's F1 future hangs by a thread

 Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer analyses Alex Albon's form for Red Bull this season.
BBC News
Senna steering wheel up for auction [Video]

Senna steering wheel up for auction

A steering wheel used by Formula One legend Ayrton Senna could fetch up to£16,000 at auction. The wheel was used by Senna in the 1987 San Marino GrandPrix - the same Imola track where he died seven years later. It was given totruck driver Robert Preece as a thank you from Senna's team Lotus for helpingthem out despite working for Goodyear.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to Emilia Romagna GP pole

 Valtteri Bottas beats Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton to pole position with his last lap of qualifying at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
BBC News

Alfa Romeo team to retain name for 2021

 The Alfa Romeo name will remain in Formula 1 next season after the Italian car company extended its deal with the Sauber team by one year.
BBC News

Jeddah Jeddah City in Makkah, Saudi Fifa

Saudi Arabian GP on provisional schedule for 2021

 Saudi Arabia is set to make its debut on the Formula 1 calendar next year, with a race on a street circuit in Jeddah.
BBC News

Saudi Arabia to host Formula One race in 2021 in Jiddah

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One race next year, a move...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •ESPNBBC SportThe Age


F1 to visit Saudi Arabia in 2021 for Jeddah night race

Formula 1 will visit Saudi Arabia for the first time in 2021 after plans for a nighttime street race...
Autosport - Published Also reported by •ESPNThe Age



CBS Evening News Host Norah O'Donnell Discusses Getting Ready For Election Night Coverage [Video]

CBS Evening News Host Norah O'Donnell Discusses Getting Ready For Election Night Coverage

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana went one-on-one with O'Donnell, who was in studio in New York.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:47Published
720S Le Mans special edition celebrates 25th anniversary of legendary McLaren victory [Video]

720S Le Mans special edition celebrates 25th anniversary of legendary McLaren victory

McLaren Automotive is celebrating one of McLaren’s greatest motorsport achievements – victory on its first attempt in the 24 Hours of Le Mans – with a special edition 720S coupé. Just 16 of this..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:12Published
Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him [Video]

Damon Hill on Lewis Hamilton: It's hard for anyone to beat him

Credit: BBC Breakfast. 1996 Formula One World Champion Damon Hill speaks toBBC Breakfast about Lewis Hamilton's legacy, after the driver surpassedMichael Schumacher's F1 race victory record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published