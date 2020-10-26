Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Plans Unveiled For Amazing Cave Resort In Saudi Arabian Desert



Plans have been unveiled for a jaw-dropping subterranean hotel set to carved into a sandstone hill in the Saudi Arabian desert. 'The Sharaan by Jean Nouvel’ resort concept would be located in the alula area of outstanding natural and historical significance. The Royal Commission for Alula for Saudi Arabia (RCU) say French architect Jean Nouvel’s design is “set to be completed by 2024”. It will include 40 guest suites and three resort villas. While a retreat summit centre near the resort will feature 14 private pavilions.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published now