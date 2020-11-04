Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

College Football playoff selections: Which teams will be selected for the CFB playoff?

Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:15s - Published
College Football playoff selections: Which teams will be selected for the CFB playoff?

College Football playoff selections: Which teams will be selected for the CFB playoff?

USA TODAY Sports' Dan Wolken breaks down who has the best chance to make it to the college football playoff.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Which college football dark horse can compete for a national title? [Video]

Which college football dark horse can compete for a national title?

USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon talks about the team that has a chance to sneak into the CFB playoff.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:39Published
After a delayed start, does a PAC-12 team have a shot at making the playoff? [Video]

After a delayed start, does a PAC-12 team have a shot at making the playoff?

Sports Pulse: Will the PAC-12 be able to overcome the delayed start? We talk to Paul Myerberg about a couple of teams in this conference who may have a chance at making the playoff.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:09Published
How has the pandemic impacted college football in 2020? [Video]

How has the pandemic impacted college football in 2020?

USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon spoke with Paul Myerberg about the state of college football amid a pandemic.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:23Published