Dueling voting protests converge in Philadelphia

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published


Dueling voting protests converge in Philadelphia

A second day of sometimes dueling demonstrations over the integrity of the U.S. presidential election started early on Thursday in Philadelphia and other cities as ballot counting dragged on in a handful of states that will decide the outcome.


Philadelphia

Philadelphia officials release 'traumatic' bodycam video, 911 recordings in police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

 Philadelphia officials on Wednesday released officers' bodycam video and the 911 recordings in the police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.


Bodycam footage released in police shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr.

 Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney said the video is "very painful" but released it in the interest of transparency.

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia [Video]

'Count every vote' protest spreads to Philadelphia

Moments after Trump campaign surrogates in Pennsylvania falsely claimed victory there, demonstrators took to the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday, demanding every vote be counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published

Philadelphia Protest: 30 Police Officers Injured During Hours-Long Unrest In Philadelphia After Police-Involved Fatal Shooting Of Walter...

The man who was shot and killed by police was identified as 27-year-old Walter Wallace, Jr. His...
Upworthy - Published


BLM mob violently chases Jewish men showing 'solidarity' at Philadelphia protest [Video]

BLM mob violently chases Jewish men showing 'solidarity' at Philadelphia protest

Orothdox Jews verbally attacked by BLM protesters in Philadelphia

Credit: nypost Duration: 00:42Published
Philadelphia Won't Implement Curfew For Tonight [Video]

Philadelphia Won't Implement Curfew For Tonight

The city instituted a curfew Wednesday night following days of looting and protests.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:55Published
NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted' [Video]

NYC Mayor says protest 'offenses must be prosecuted'

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio commented on unrest in Brooklyn following the police killing of a Black man in Philadelphia, saying "no violence is acceptable."

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published