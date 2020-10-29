Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year The the 12th time in 2020, mortgage rates have fallen to a record low. That's according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac. 0

