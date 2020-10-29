Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year

Mortgage rates fall to a record low for the 12th time this year

The the 12th time in 2020, mortgage rates have fallen to a record low.

That's according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

TRANSPORT FOR THE 12th TIMETHIS YEAR MORTGAGE RATES IN THEUSFL TO IT RECORDS YEAR.TWO PUT 70 PERCENT FROM2.81 PERCENT.THAT IS ACCORDING TO THEMORTGAGE BAR FREDDIE MAC BACKECONOMIC ANXIETY AND DEPTHRECESSION.UNCERTAINTY OVER THE POTENTIALELECTION.THE ULTRA LOW BORROWING RATES




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Mortgage rates plumb record low for 12th time this year


SeekingAlpha - Published

US long-term mortgage rates flat to lower; 30-year at 2.78%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates were flat to lower this week, as the key 30-year...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

More than 750K Americans filed for unemployment last week [Video]

More than 750K Americans filed for unemployment last week

More than 750,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:15Published
Low Interest Rates // Ideal Home Loans [Video]

Low Interest Rates // Ideal Home Loans

Ideal Home Loans helps you refinance or get into a great mortgage with free consultations! Visit IdealHomeLoans.com or call 303.867.7000

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 06:12Published
How To Play The Mortgage Game To Get The Lowest Interest Rate Possible [Video]

How To Play The Mortgage Game To Get The Lowest Interest Rate Possible

Going through the mortgage approval process can be tedious, time-consuming, and stressful. But working hard to get a lower interest rate is totally worth it. According to Business Insider, prospective..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published