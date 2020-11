LA Passes Ordinance Giving Businesses The Right To Refuse Service To Customers For Not Wearing Masks Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:04s - Published 3 days ago LA Passes Ordinance Giving Businesses The Right To Refuse Service To Customers For Not Wearing Masks Amid a surge of coronavirus cases, the city of Los Angeles passed an ordinance Wednesday giving businesses the right to refuse service to maskless customers. Kara Finnstrom reports. 0

Related news from verified sources L.A. Council OKs ordinance to allow businesses to refuse service to customers without masks Masks have been required outside the home in L.A. since May but the ordinance authorizes any business...

bizjournals - Published 4 days ago