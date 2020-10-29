49ers WR Bourne Tests Negative For COVID, Still Can’t Play Against Packers
Kiet Do reports on Niners wide receiver Bourne still sitting out Packers game despite negative COVID test (11-5-2020)
Dfsbachelor 49ers' Kendrick Bourne tests negative for COVID-19; what does that mean? https://t.co/FzmzSKovW2
Just a reminder t… https://t.co/NHj1juNSI4 19 minutes ago
Jerry Lints RT @KPIXtv: #TNF: @49ers WR @BournePoly11 tests negative for #COVID19, but he still can't play against @packers along with @the2era and @Tr… 32 minutes ago
KPIX 5 #TNF: @49ers WR @BournePoly11 tests negative for #COVID19, but he still can't play against @packers along with… https://t.co/mpGDZ2ItdY 40 minutes ago
KPIX 5 #ICYMI: @49ers WR @BournePoly11 tests negative for #COVID19, but he still can't play against the @packers along wit… https://t.co/U9UqJbqold 40 minutes ago
49ers on NBCS Kendrick Bourne now has tested negative for COVID-19 after his initial positive result.
@MaioccoNBCS explains what… https://t.co/cF3TkdGOnb 49 minutes ago
PulpNews Crime UPDATE: 49ers WR Bourne Tests Negative For COVID, Still Cant Play Against Packers Along Wi - Nov 5 @ 2:43 PM ET https://t.co/imMHKc7WNC 1 hour ago
Laina Agemotu RT @KPIXtv: THROWN INTO DOUBT
Hours before the @49ers take on the
@packers for #TNF, WR @BournePoly11 tested negative for #COVID19, throw… 1 hour ago
Austin C Collier RT @MaioccoNBCS: #49ers wR Kendrick Bourne tests negative after testing positive. What does it all mean?
Also, the NFL and NFLPA start thei… 1 hour ago
Four Brazilian Tourists Jailed for Allegedly Faking COVID-19 TestsFour Brazilian travelers seeking an island getaway to Fernando de Noronha ended up in prison after they allegedly falsified their COVID-19 lab results.
Lanai Locks Down As Hawaii Welcomes Tourists With Negative COVID-19 TestsThe two-week stay-at-home order prohibits all nonessential travel to and from Lanai.
2 kids from Stow get letters saying they were COVID positive, but mother says they weren't testedA woman from Stow is questioning just how accurate COVID tests are after she got letters saying two of her kids were positive, even though they had never been tested. Amanda Nasso got the notification..