Late night TV hosts share their thoughts on the tight presidential race and how Trump has responded to the results so far.

U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases The United States set a one-day record for new coronavirus cases on Wednesday with at least 102,591 new infections. Hospitals in several states reported a rising tide of patients. Emma Jehle reports.

US election: What would a Biden or Trump win mean for NATO? NATO, the organisation set up to counter Soviet power and influence, has been described by Donald Trump as "obsolete". Would Joe Biden have a different approach? View on euronews

A Facebook group with more than 300,000 members claiming the election's being stolen from President Trump just got removed ... over growing fears it's stirring..