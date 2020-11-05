Guy Runs Away While Live-Streaming When Earthquake Hits District in Turkey
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
This guy was live-streaming when a powerful earthquake hit his district in Turkey.
He screamed and immediately ran away as his surroundings started shaking terribly.
Although it was a short-lived earthquake, and the guy managed to save his family, the other areas in Turkey witnessed destruction.