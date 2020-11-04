Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A 7 Action News election night special

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 49:35s - Published
A 7 Action News election night special
Watch the 7 Action News election night special

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hollywood Clings to Hope With #CountEveryVote, Amy Schumer Reacts to Sarah McBride Making History & More | THR News [Video]

Hollywood Clings to Hope With #CountEveryVote, Amy Schumer Reacts to Sarah McBride Making History & More | THR News

Hollywood clings to hope with stars tweeting #CountEveryVote and urging patience, Amy Schumer reacts to Delaware's Sarah McBride making history and Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' hosted a live..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:51Published
7 UpFront: Michigan state director of 'All Voting is Local' talks Election Day takeaways [Video]

7 UpFront: Michigan state director of 'All Voting is Local' talks Election Day takeaways

On Wednesday night's 7 UpFront segment, we speak with Aghogho Edevbie, the Michigan state director of All Voting is Local. The organization works to remove discriminatory barriers to the ballot in..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:52Published
Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' Host Live Election-Night Special | THR News [Video]

Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' Host Live Election-Night Special | THR News

Trevor Noah's 'The Daily Show' continued their election tradition by hosting a live election-night special Tuesday night.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:49Published