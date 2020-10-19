Justin Bieber's Former Spiritual Mentor Carl Lentz Fired From Hillsong Church | Billboard News
2020 AMAs Nominations: The Full List | Billboard NewsTaylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Cardi B could make history when the 2020 American Music Awards are presented live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22.
2020 Streamy Awards: Justin Bieber, Rihanna & More Snag Nominations| Billboard NewsThe 2020 Streamy Awards are nearing and we just got hit with the nominations for the YouTube awards show. Some of music's big names were included on the list, like Justin Bieber, Rihanna Jason Derulo..
DJ Khaled Talks "Special" Chemistry With Drake, New Album & How Justin Bieber's "Popstar" Cameo Came Together | Billboard NewsDJ Khaled sat down with Billboard's Carl Lamarre to talk about working with Drake and Justin Bieber for "Popstar" and why his new album will be "bigger" than anything he’s done before.