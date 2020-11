John R Penley The party's over for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. It is past time for the Democrats to dump these two elderly, w… https://t.co/D8t39jBXsw 21 minutes ago

John R Penley @Fishbones2020 The party's over for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. It is past time for the Democrats to dump these… https://t.co/XNPHRsjMQs 19 minutes ago