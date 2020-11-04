Global  
 

Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied
Trump tweets 'STOP THE COUNT!' as election results still being tallied

The Trump campaign tweeted a statement from the president making unfounded claims of 'illegal votes' — but Twitter hasn't labeled the statement

Twitter has added "disputed" and "misleading" labels to 5 of Trump's tweets as he questioned without...
Business Insider - Published

Biden declares 'we're gonna win'; Trump tweets 'they're trying to steal election'

As the results started coming in after the end of a bitterly contested US presidential election, the...
Mid-Day - Published

US Election 2020: "Stop The Count", Donald Trump tweets as Joe Biden nears victory

Trump's supporters are pushing false claims online about the election and organizing protests against...
DNA - Published


TracieLVaughn

Tracie Stevens Trump just can't help himself. I don't think he thought this through. If they stop the count right now, he has effe… https://t.co/MPW1EkoYyj 55 seconds ago

MaceNewsMacro

Mace News Four of Pres Trump's last nine tweets and retweets have Twitter "disputed" warnings affixed as he alleges fraud in… https://t.co/H51bEajbNJ 4 minutes ago

AnnaeusS

Lucius_A_Seneca #FBR #HaveDemocracy 🇺🇸 🇪🇺 🇺🇳 RT @RonLebow: Trump tweets “stop the count”. If the count was stopped, Biden will be President. This tells you all you need to know about h… 8 minutes ago

LorieMeacham

Lorie Meacham RT @DavidBegnaud: As Maricopa County, AZ. election officials continue to count votes, right now, dozens of demonstrators are outside yellin… 11 minutes ago

srenee777

Angels @thehill Trump tweets "stop the count" as ILLEGAL vote counting continues! Demon-Rat's belong to The Hill@thehill 15 minutes ago

JaimeHdeLeon2

Jaime H de Leon @DiogenesQuest @realDonaldTrump Hence, why I wonder, is #Trump really giving marching orders via Tweeter to his sec… https://t.co/4PQs9Br9mJ 16 minutes ago

dccox23

Devin C. RT @FirenzeMike: What comes to mind when Trump tweets “STOP THE COUNT!” https://t.co/MgTac13g4f 17 minutes ago

MaximusBGI

Maximus Robustus @Jorgensen4POTUS Trump wants to stop fraudulent votes hence stop the vote. As a Lib a la tarian, you should agree… https://t.co/9sWqUVqYcR 23 minutes ago


Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says

As President Donald Trump's team launch a barrage of legal challenges against how ballots are being counted in a number of states, some wonder if Trump will remain in the White House as President..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Pollster Nate Silver To Critics: "F*%# You!" [Video]

Pollster Nate Silver To Critics: "F*%# You!"

Before election day, polls universally showed Joe Biden beating Donald Trump is a massive landslide. Then, election happened and the vote count is much closer. Biden was predicted to win Florida, Ohio,..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:50Published