Nancy Pelosi Would Become President Should Election Remain Uncertified By Deadline, Law Prof Says



As President Donald Trump's team launch a barrage of legal challenges against how ballots are being counted in a number of states, some wonder if Trump will remain in the White House as President.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32 Published 44 minutes ago

US election: What would a Biden or Trump win mean for NATO?



NATO, the organisation set up to counter Soviet power and influence, has been described by Donald Trump as "obsolete". Would Joe Biden have a different approach? View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:35 Published 2 hours ago