Dozens of arrests at London protests on first night of England lockdown
Dozens of arrests were made during protests in central London on the first night of England's second full lockdown (November 5).
Violence flares as police disperse anti-lockdown crowd in central LondonPolice in London used force to disperse angry crowds in central London on the first day of England's latest lockdown (5 November).
Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdownThe streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and..
Police patrol deserted streets of London on first day of second lockdownMounted police were seen patrolling the iconic Carnaby Street in London as it was left deserted on the first day of England's second lockdown.