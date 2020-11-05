Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dozens of arrests at London protests on first night of England lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Dozens of arrests at London protests on first night of England lockdown

Dozens of arrests at London protests on first night of England lockdown

Dozens of arrests were made during protests in central London on the first night of England's second full lockdown (November 5).


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Violence flares as police disperse anti-lockdown crowd in central London [Video]

Violence flares as police disperse anti-lockdown crowd in central London

Police in London used force to disperse angry crowds in central London on the first day of England's latest lockdown (5 November).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:51Published
Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdown [Video]

Londoners enjoy last night of freedom ahead of lockdown

The streets of central London were packed on Wednesday evening as people enjoyed their final night of freedom ahead of England's four-week national lockdown. Revellers gathered outside pubs and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:03Published
Police patrol deserted streets of London on first day of second lockdown [Video]

Police patrol deserted streets of London on first day of second lockdown

Mounted police were seen patrolling the iconic Carnaby Street in London as it was left deserted on the first day of England's second lockdown.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published