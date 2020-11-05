Around The Table: Latest News On 2020 Presidential Race
KDKA's Stacy Smith and a group of political experts talk about election results, so far, in this week's Around The Table.
💧Jude RT @ricklevy67: Former Republican #RNC chairman attorney Michael Steele . " With @JoeBiden sitting on 264 electoral collage votes , you can… 17 hours ago
Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For BidenAs of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,..
Late Night Hosts React to Trump and Close Election Results | THR NewsLate night TV hosts share their thoughts on the tight presidential race and how Trump has responded to the results so far.
Artists Urge to 'Count Every Vote' in Tight Presidential Race | Billboard NewsWhile the vote counting centers continue to work, artists including Rihanna, Madonna, Demi Lovato and many others are urging people to be patient among a heated Presidential Election.