Chancellor extends furlough scheme to March
The furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March with payments remaining at 80% of people's wages confirms Rishi Sunak.
UK furlough scheme extended to March 2021The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the furlough employment scheme is to be extended to the end of March 2021.
Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus supportShadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth..
Rishi Sunak extends furlough scheme till March 2021Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed that the government is to extend the furlough scheme till March 2021. His comments come while updating MPs in the House of Commons on the UK economy during the..