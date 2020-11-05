Chancellor extends furlough scheme to March

The furlough scheme will be extended until the end of March with payments remaining at 80% of people's wages confirms Rishi Sunak.

The government will pay up to 80% of workers' wages to avoid mass layoffs during the pandemic until...

The chancellor is expected to confirm the furlough wage support scheme will be available for lockdown...

The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Thursday announced a five-month extension of the furlough scheme and...

Neil Wilson RT @ChadLawEmploy : BREAKING: The Chancellor extends the Job Retention (Furlough) Scheme until the end of March 2021. 2 hours ago

Lance Dyer 〓〓 Tory Chancellor Rishi Sunak extends Covid furlough scheme until March 2021 - Also a sign that he is trying to disgu… https://t.co/ssuHasc6As 1 hour ago

Stronachs PC RT @StronEmpLaw : In another change the #furlough scheme, the chancellor has announced that this has now been extended to March: https://t.c… 1 hour ago

egsteve @leader_music May I just add one other blinding contradiction, on the day the PM says this, the Chancellor extends… https://t.co/1wFE5Rm01i 27 minutes ago