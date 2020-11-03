Joe Biden projected confidence and said every vote must be counted as he spoke from Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden stresses every vote must count and asks for 'a little patience'

It looks full-steam ahead for US equities as Americans go to the polls. With the Dow Jones Industrial...

Joe Biden made a public appeal for calm and patience as every "legal vote" gets counted in the waning...

With the election still up for grabs, Joe Biden addressed supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, and...