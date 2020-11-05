Protesters detained during Million Mask March

Police have taken to the streets of the capital to try and disperse Million Mask March protesters. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of London despite the new Lockdown orders. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The annual Million Mask March is being held in the capital despite the new lockdown measures put in place. The event see's protesters gather to denounce global corporations, government corruption, police brutality and systematic racism.