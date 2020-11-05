Global  
 

Protesters detained during Million Mask March

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Police and protesters clash at London's annual Million Mask March.

The protestcomes as England enters its first day in a second lockdown.


Million Mask March Million Mask March Protest associated with the hacktivist group Anonymous

Million Mask March: Four arrested in London protests

 A large police presence remains near Trafalgar Square where the Million Mask March was dispersed.
BBC News
Police turn out in force for Million Mask March [Video]

Police have taken to the streets of the capital to try and disperse Million Mask March protesters. Hundreds of people have taken to the streets of London despite the new Lockdown orders. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published
Million Mask March goes ahead despite lockdown [Video]

The annual Million Mask March is being held in the capital despite the new lockdown measures put in place. The event see’s protesters gather to denounce global corporations, government corruption, police brutality and systematic racism. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:30Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Areas around Trafalgar Square, St Paul's Cathedral and the South Bank were all quieter than normal. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

'It was insane': YUNGBLUD delighted to be back on stage for MTV EMAs

 British artist YUNGBLUD expresses his joy about filming a live performance for the MTV EMAs at iconic London venue The Roundhouse, in Camden. (Nov. 5)
 
USATODAY.com

Tory mayor candidate attacked over 'TfL facts' website

 The Transport for London Bailout Facts website is run by Shaun Bailey's campaign for Mayor of London
BBC News

