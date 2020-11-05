'Stay calm, the process is working' -Biden

Global  
 

Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and win the U.S. presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted.


