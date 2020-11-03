Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Philip Joins the Queen in Quarantine to Celebrate 73rd Anniversary

Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Prince Philip Joins the Queen in Quarantine to Celebrate 73rd Anniversary
Like the rest of the UK, the Royal Family is entering a new lockdown.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

conniezone

connie sky Prince Philip Joins the Queen in Quarantine to Celebrate 73rd Anniversary https://t.co/6ZFDouuQjf 3 hours ago

discovernauts

Discovernauts News Prince Philip Joins the Queen in Quarantine to Celebrate 73rd Anniversary https://t.co/llpIEdQCGH 3 hours ago

Wtravelindex

World Travel Index News Prince Philip Joins the Queen in Quarantine to Celebrate 73rd Anniversary https://t.co/6LjdT4z7Kc 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

The Queen and Prince Philip Will Celebrate This Milestone During Lockdown [Video]

The Queen and Prince Philip Will Celebrate This Milestone During Lockdown

The Queen and Prince Philip will celebrate a milestone during the most recent lockdown of Great Britain. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published