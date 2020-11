Florida election attorney talks lessons learned from 2000 recount Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:09s - Published 2 minutes ago Florida election attorney talks lessons learned from 2000 recount Many of us can remember what it was like in Florida during the Bush vs. Gore recount in 2000. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this WPTV Florida election attorney talks lessons learned from 2000 recount https://t.co/olNLKZnpR3 https://t.co/3Ws1uXms5w 4 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources 'Keep Your Eye On Florida Tonight,' Goucher College Expert Says



Dr. Mileah Kromer from Goucher College talks about early turnout indications and why Americans should watch Florida closely on Election Night. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:43 Published 2 days ago