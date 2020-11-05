These are the most controversial stars on TikTok Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 week ago These are the most controversial stars on TikTok When it comes to TikTok, there’s noshortage of controversy and chaos.Hype House member Tony Lopez was accusedby several girls of flirting and soliciting nudephotos from them when they were underage.Nessa Barrett received criticism afterdancing to a recitation from the Quran,an act many Muslims found offensive.Bryce Hall is notably banned fromPlaylist Live because he peed off the balconyof a hotel lobby when he attended in 2017.Bella Poarch is a 19-year-oldTikTok lipsyncer who’s been accused ofmaking an anti-Black racist comment.Jake Paul has gotten fired fromDisney Channel because of bad behavior,scammed his impressionable fans out oftons of money and made racist comments.Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, has beenaccused of sending nude photos to JoshRichards’ then-girlfriend Nessa Barrett.Tana Mongeau was caught partyingduring the pandemic and has a longhistory of racist behavior 0

