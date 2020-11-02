Vigo County, a bellwether county, overwhelmingly voted for President Trump

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Vigo County voters overwhelmingly chose President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race.

Bit later on in this newscast".

At this hour..

"the winner of the presidential election" still is *not* clear.

"c-b-s news"..

Has projected "joe biden" with "253"-electoral votes and president donald trump with "213"- electoral votes.

We'll have an update for you in just a bit..

On which states still remain "outstanding".

And "in vigo county"..

"voters" overwhelming chose "president donald trump" over former vice president "joe biden".

"president trump" took "56"-percent of the vote..

"biden" took "41"-percent..

A 3rd party candidates "took the rest".

A lot of attention is put on voters "here in vigo county" "due to its bellwether status".

Since 18-88..

"vigo county voters" have voted *in line* "with the presidential election winner"..

Except on only "2"-occasions.

Of course..

We'll continue to keep an eye on this streak "as national results" are finalized.