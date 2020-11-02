Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vigo County, a bellwether county, overwhelmingly voted for President Trump

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Vigo County, a bellwether county, overwhelmingly voted for President Trump

Vigo County, a bellwether county, overwhelmingly voted for President Trump

Vigo County voters overwhelmingly chose President Donald Trump over former Vice President Joe Biden in the presidential race.

Bit later on in this newscast".

At this hour..

"the winner of the presidential election" still is *not* clear.

"c-b-s news"..

Has projected "joe biden" with "253"-electoral votes and president donald trump with "213"- electoral votes.

We'll have an update for you in just a bit..

On which states still remain "outstanding".

And "in vigo county"..

"voters" overwhelming chose "president donald trump" over former vice president "joe biden".

"president trump" took "56"-percent of the vote..

"biden" took "41"-percent..

A 3rd party candidates "took the rest".

A lot of attention is put on voters "here in vigo county" "due to its bellwether status".

Since 18-88..

"vigo county voters" have voted *in line* "with the presidential election winner"..

Except on only "2"-occasions.

Of course..

We'll continue to keep an eye on this streak "as national results" are finalized.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Stark County, a historical bellwether, decidedly swings in favor of President Trump [Video]

Stark County, a historical bellwether, decidedly swings in favor of President Trump

After decisively sending President Barack Obama to the White House twice, Stark County resoundingly flipped to President Donald Trump in 2016. With early voting in Stark County shattering records with..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:37Published
A new poll shows Vigo County (an election bellwether) at a dead heat between Trump and Biden [Video]

A new poll shows Vigo County (an election bellwether) at a dead heat between Trump and Biden

We know eyes are on Vigo County when it comes to the presidential election. As a bellwether county, voters here have had a history of voting in line with the winner.

Credit: WTHIPublished