Narrowing Path For Trump's Victory Dumps Cold Water On Aides

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:40s - Published
As of Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump has busied himself with filing lawsuits hither and yon to up his chances of being reelected.

Trump does retain a chance of winning.

However, he has fewer roads to 270 electoral votes than his rival Joe Biden.

However, sources say Trump sounds resigned at moments in conversations with some of his allies, questioning whether his team could prevail in the courts.


US election: Counties with worst coronavirus surges overwhelmingly vote for Donald Trump

 US voters went to the polls starkly divided on how they see President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic, with a surprising twist: in places..
Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call [Video]

Trump campaign slams Fox News for early Arizona call

During a Thursday press conference, Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward slammed Fox News for previously calling the state for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Chants of "Fox News sucks" followed.

'Stay calm, the process is working' -Biden [Video]

'Stay calm, the process is working' -Biden

Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and win the U.S. presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted.

Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020 [Video]

Trump Won Pennsylvania In 2016--And We're About To Find Out About 2020

Pennsylvania's Secretary of State says the counting of its remaining mail-in ballots could be completed on Thursday. Business Insider reports Joe Biden has been cutting into President Donald Trump's lead in the state as mail ballots have been counted. In 2016, Trump carried the state by less than 1 point. That razor-thin margin made it a top priority for Democrats to win back in 2020. If Biden wins Pennsylvania, he'll secure the electoral college majority necessary to win the presidency.

Biden feels 'very good' about election outcome

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is urging Americans to remain calm as votes continue to be counted in the 2020 presidential election. "It is the will..
