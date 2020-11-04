Learning more about counting ballots, how it works
Neil Albrecht joined our Charles Benson and Shannon Sims Thursday to discuss the ballot counting process and how close this election could actually be.
Updated presidential results from NevadaThe updated ballot counts in Nevada show Joe Biden leading President Trump by a slim margin. There are still more ballots to be counted. Visit ktnv.com/Election2020 for the latest results.
Allegheny County Finishes Counting BallotsAs Allegheny County finishes counting ballots, it was learned that more than 70% of voters cast a ballot.
Denver Election Commission Is Busy Counting BallotsDue to COVID more space is needed to get the same amount of people needed for ballot counting but it has not impacted those wanting to help.