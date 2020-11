DWYM: Used Appliance Warning

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:08s - Published 2 minutes ago

If you need a new refrigerator, washing machine or other appliance, you could face a long wait these days.

IF YOU NEED A NEWREFRIGERATOR, WASHING MACHINEOR OTHER APPLIANCE, YOU COULDFACE A LONG WAIT THESE DAYS.THAT'S WHY STORESSELLING INEXPENSIVE USEDAPPLAINCES COULD BE A GREATOPTION.

BUT CONSUMERREPORTER JOHN MATARESE WARNSABOUT WHAT CAN GO WRONG...SOYOU DON'T WASTE YOUR MONEY.IT'S TOUGH FINDINGREFRIGERATORS AND MANYAPPLIANCES RIGHT NOW.THAT'S WHY USED CAN LOOKLIKE A GREAT DEAL....BUTCAUTION!------------STEPHANIE HOLLEY FOUND A HOMEFOR HER CHILDREN TO GROW UPIN..."They have 3 sisters andthey are all dying to get inhere." ....HERE OFFRIVER ROAD IN SEDAMSVILLE.WITH LITTLE MONEYLEFT, THIS SINGLE MOM BEGANLOOKING FOR USEDAPPLIANCES."I actually postedan ad in the Freecycle networkand got a free stove...."IT WENT WELL UNTIL SHEBOUGHT THIS USED HVAC SYSTEMFOR HEAT ANDAIR."And this is the AC unit."IT WAS ARETURNED, ALMOST NEWMODEL....FROM A NONPROFITBUILDING SUPPLY STORE, THEREUSE CENTER IN SOUTHFAIRMONT."They said 700dollars, so we went back thenext day and brought it in ..."BUT HER INSTALLERNOTICED PIECESMISSING."The vent pipe is notconnected, the wiring had beencut obviously." AHEATING AND COOLING COMPANYQUOTED MORE THAN TWO THOUSANDDOLLARS TO FIXIT!"There was three thingswrong with it....mainly thecontrol board." BUTWHEN STEPHANIE CONTACTED THESTORE, SHE LEARNED SHE WASOVER THE 30 DAY RETURNPERIOD....BY 4DAYS.

USED APPLIANCESCAN BE A GREAT OPTION IFMONEY IS TIGHT OR YOU CANTFIND SOMETHING DUE TO THEAPPLIANCE SHORTAGE.BUT IF YOU ARE BUYING USED,IT'S KEY TO GET SOMEGUARANTEE THAT THE ITEM ISGOING TO WORK.-----------------THE CONSUMER GUIDEANGIE'S LIST SAYS USED KITCHENAPPLIANCES ARE FINE...BUT SAYS DON'T NOT BUY USED:-WATER HEATERS-AIR CONDITIONERS-OR FURNACES ITSAYS THEY OFTEN REQUIREEXPENSIVE REPAIRS...ASSTEPHANIELEARNED.."New, in workingorder, everything.

No, not thecase." THE CENTER'SDIRECTOR TOLD US HE CAN GIVESTEPHANIE 400 OF HER 700DOLLARS BACK.

BUT HECAN'T HELP MORE SINCE SHE ISPAST THE RETURNPERIOD....WHICH HE SAYS ISMUCH MORE GENEROUS THANSIMILAR RESALESTORES.BOTTOM LINE: BEFORE YOUBRING A USED APPLIANCEHOME....ASK HOW MANY DAYS YOUHAVE TO RETURN IT, IF ITDOESN'T WORK.

AND MAKESURE YOU TEST IT BEFORETHEN...SO YOU DON'T WASTE YOURMONEY.

JM WCPO