How a WXYZ wagon sparked false election fraud claims in Detroit
Michigan is continuing to see a record number of cases and hospitalizations, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday.
Chewy @wjsaunders13 @J0nD0nn @scrowder There has to be a mind and a thought process to change in the first place.
Source… https://t.co/ULlXonozyp 10 minutes ago
Dan Jahanian @CassandraRules It’s been debunked
https://t.co/jnXIePRFBC 49 minutes ago
Dan Jahanian @Mick12140 @ayyforasher @CassandraRules This has been throughly debunked
https://t.co/jnXIePRFBC 50 minutes ago
Dan Jahanian @Councillorsuzie @CassandraRules So this has been thoroughly debunked, but Cassandra won’t update the article, beca… https://t.co/PqKnCO3s2R 50 minutes ago
Christopher Rosché How a WXYZ wagon sparked false election fraud claims in Detroit https://t.co/SDSbbP8qp7 1 hour ago
FOX 17 One of the biggest challenges of this election is fighting the spread of misinformation — and it even hit close to… https://t.co/kjRaVf4sjw 1 hour ago
mannie @Mareq16 update: I did find this. however the rest of the stuff in that video is still pretty crazy https://t.co/0tTF9SosqO 2 hours ago
mannie @Sweetemmilyn @ScottBaio update: I did find this. however the rest of the stuff in that video is still pretty crazy https://t.co/0tTF9SosqO 2 hours ago
Record voter turnout in DetroitDetroit saw record turnout for the 2020 election.
Michigan Republicans, Democrats await election results at parties across metro DetroitMichigan Republicans, and Democrats await election results at watch parties across metro Detroit.
Election receiving boards at Ford FieldElection Receiving Boards efficiently working into the late night hours at Detroit's Ford Field.