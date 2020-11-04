Michigan is continuing to see a record number of cases and hospitalizations, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday.



Tweets about this Chewy @wjsaunders13 @J0nD0nn @scrowder There has to be a mind and a thought process to change in the first place. Source… https://t.co/ULlXonozyp 10 minutes ago Dan Jahanian @CassandraRules It’s been debunked https://t.co/jnXIePRFBC 49 minutes ago Dan Jahanian @Mick12140 @ayyforasher @CassandraRules This has been throughly debunked https://t.co/jnXIePRFBC 50 minutes ago Dan Jahanian @Councillorsuzie @CassandraRules So this has been thoroughly debunked, but Cassandra won’t update the article, beca… https://t.co/PqKnCO3s2R 50 minutes ago Christopher Rosché How a WXYZ wagon sparked false election fraud claims in Detroit https://t.co/SDSbbP8qp7 1 hour ago FOX 17 One of the biggest challenges of this election is fighting the spread of misinformation — and it even hit close to… https://t.co/kjRaVf4sjw 1 hour ago mannie @Mareq16 update: I did find this. however the rest of the stuff in that video is still pretty crazy https://t.co/0tTF9SosqO 2 hours ago mannie @Sweetemmilyn @ScottBaio update: I did find this. however the rest of the stuff in that video is still pretty crazy https://t.co/0tTF9SosqO 2 hours ago