Here's your chance to help a Terre Haute group that works to support local kids

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

On Friday, you can support a local group that helps children.

"a you can "tomorrow" "tomorrow" you can support "a local group" that helps children.

It's through "chances and services for youth's"..

Annual "bikes for tykes campaign".

"the group" is having "a tag day" to collect donations.

Normally..

"the dontion campaign" happens "for christmas".

But there was a change in the timing this year "due to covid-19".

So this year..

"the money" came directly out of "the casy budget".

"donations"..

Will help make up the funding.

/////// /////// "it's a mode of transportation.

It's how they get to school.

It's how they get to the community center, here..

And throughout town."

//////// "casy"..

Will be "collecting donations" at several locations "tomorrow".

Some of the locations are: "baesler's market", "walmart east", "the federal coffee shop", and "square donuts".

You can also donate "online".

We've put information "about how to do so" over on ou web site