Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boston voters eagerly await election results

Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:32s - Published
Boston voters eagerly await election results

Boston voters eagerly await election results

Like their counterparts across the county, voters in Boston are eagerly awaiting to hear the outcome of the presidential election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

How the African American vote could impact the 2020 election

As the nation awaits the final results of this year's election, the Black vote could help determine...
CBS News - Published

NC voters worry as election hangs in balance

Vote counting continues in North Carolina where President Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Joe...
USATODAY.com - Published

Vote.Org Food Trucks Feeding Voters for Free at Polling Locations

Some lucky voters casting their ballots are getting a tasty reward -- even before election results --...
TMZ.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 4 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For Nov. 4

Several demonstrations about election results held in Massachusetts; Secretary of State Galvin says every vote will be counted in Massachusetts; Boston Mayor Marty Walsh supports Governor Baker's new..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:18Published
No new vote totals until tomorrow morning [Video]

No new vote totals until tomorrow morning

Our state's election department does not expect to release any more results until tomorrow morning. This comes after a strong day of voter turnout.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:53Published
Queens Borough President Results [Video]

Queens Borough President Results

Queens voters have chosen a new borough president after the special election was canceled because of the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:16Published