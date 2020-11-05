Breaking down how Wisconsin voted this election Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:24s - Published 42 seconds ago Breaking down how Wisconsin voted this election When it comes to elections and politics, Charles Benson is our go to. That's why today he took some time to break down Wisconsin and how residents voted. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Learning more about counting ballots, how it works



Neil Albrecht joined our Charles Benson and Shannon Sims Thursday to discuss the ballot counting process and how close this election could actually be. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 03:19 Published 10 minutes ago In-Depth: How often do recounts flip results?



The Trump campaign is asking for a recount in Wisconsin and there could be other recounts before this election is over. But recounts rarely flip the result of an election. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:49 Published 3 hours ago President Donald Trump Wins Alaska



The Presidential votes are still being counted. The vote from Alaska is in and president Donald Trump handily defeats Joe Biden, 64% to 32%. Alaska has voted for a Republican president in every.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 5 hours ago

