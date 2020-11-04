|
Election 2020: New York Leading Wave Of Republican Women Elected To Congress
Election 2020: New York Leading Wave Of Republican Women Elected To Congress
New York is on the leading edge of a wave that is likely to sweep a record number of republican woman into Congress.
CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
Long Island Republicans Garbarino, Zeldin Claim Victories
In the heart of a Congressional district where Rep. Peter King was an institution for 28 years, it looks like it will remain Republican country. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, the two Long Island..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:14Published
|
Nicole Malliotakis Celebrates Presumptive Win
With 95% of precincts reporting, Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis has declared victory against Democratic incumbent Max Rose in the contentious battle for New York City's 11th Congressional..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:43Published
