Philadelphia Weather: Morning Clouds Turn To Afternoon Sun Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Kate Bilo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources CBS4 Forecast For Wednesday 11/4



CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa says to expect some gusty wind this morning, a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:57 Published 1 day ago CBSMiami.com Weather 11/4 6AM



A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds during the morning. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:33 Published 1 day ago Warm front moves in Saturday afternoon



By morning inland areas will be in the mid 20s, then a warm front moves in and we warm into the mid 50s by afternoon under a lot of sun. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:53 Published 6 days ago