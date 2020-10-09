New from the “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and her partner in crime, Alafair Burke!

In the latest thrilling collaboration from #1 New York Times bestselling author and “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke, television producer Laurie Moran must solve the kidnapping of her fiancée's nephew—just days before her wedding.

A ticking clock, a sinister stalker, and fresh romance combine in this exhilarating follow up to the bestselling You Don't Own Me—another riveting page-turner from the "Queen of Suspense" Mary Higgins Clark and her dazzling partner-in-crime Alafair Burke. The #1 New York Times bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark wrote forty suspense novels, four collections of short stories, a his­torical novel, a memoir, and two children's books.

With bestselling author Alafair Burke she wrote the Under Suspicion series including The Cinderella Murder, All Dressed in White, The Sleeping Beauty Killer, Every Breath You Take, and You Don't Own Me.

With her daughter Carol Higgins Clark, she coauthored five more suspense novels.

More than one hundred million copies of her books are in print in the United States alone.

Her books are international bestsellers.Alafair Burke is the Edgar-nominated, New York Times bestselling author of twelve novels, including The Wife, The Ex, If You Were Here, Long Gone, and the Ellie Hatcher series.

A former prosecutor, she is now a professor of criminal law and lives in Manhattan.