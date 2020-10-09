Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New from the “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and her partner in crime, Alafair Burke!

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 00:19s - Published
New from the “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and her partner in crime, Alafair Burke!

New from the “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and her partner in crime, Alafair Burke!

In the latest thrilling collaboration from #1 New York Times bestselling author and “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke, television producer Laurie Moran must solve the kidnapping of her fiancée's nephew—just days before her wedding.

Learn more: https://bit.ly/3p2ToBCA ticking clock, a sinister stalker, and fresh romance combine in this exhilarating follow up to the bestselling You Don't Own Me—another riveting page-turner from the “Queen of Suspense” Mary Higgins Clark and her dazzling partner-in-crime Alafair Burke.The #1 New York Times bestselling author Mary Higgins Clark wrote forty suspense novels, four collections of short stories, a his­torical novel, a memoir, and two children's books.

With bestselling author Alafair Burke she wrote the Under Suspicion series including The Cinderella Murder, All Dressed in White, The Sleeping Beauty Killer, Every Breath You Take, and You Don't Own Me.

With her daughter Carol Higgins Clark, she coauthored five more suspense novels.

More than one hundred million copies of her books are in print in the United States alone.

Her books are international bestsellers.Alafair Burke is the Edgar-nominated, New York Times bestselling author of twelve novels, including The Wife, The Ex, If You Were Here, Long Gone, and the Ellie Hatcher series.

A former prosecutor, she is now a professor of criminal law and lives in Manhattan.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

XCR: Testing 1.2.3... [Video]

XCR: Testing 1.2.3...

In "The X Change Rate," award-winning drag queen, entertainer and TV personality Monét X Change brings her signature wit, heart and style to BUILD Series. This week, Monét talked to Cheyenne Jackson,..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 07:11Published
Play virtual ghostbusters on the world's most famous haunted ship [Video]

Play virtual ghostbusters on the world's most famous haunted ship

Enter the Dark Zone! A unique Halloween multi-day event where ghost-busting fans worldwide will help paranormal investigators look for abnormal activity on the Queen Mary, one of the world's most..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:20Published
Mary Berry ‘overwhelmed’ at being made a dame in Queen’s Birthday Honours [Video]

Mary Berry ‘overwhelmed’ at being made a dame in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Mary Berry has said she is "overwhelmed to receive the very great honour" ofbeing made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours. The former Great BritishBake Off judge has earned the status of national..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published