Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:50s - Published
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Official Trailer - LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day.

Release Date: November 17th, 2020 Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Matt Lanter, Billy Dee Williams


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer Is a Force for Festive Joy

Lucasfilm and Disney have released the first trailer for the Lego Star Wars Holiday special, teasing...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •MashableThe VergeArs Technica


Every Star Wars movie and show you can stream on Disney Plus — from 'A New Hope' to 'The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Mandalorian'

Disney Plus includes every major Star Wars movie, along with exclusive series like "The Mandalorian"...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ - Official Trailer [Video]

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special on Disney+ - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ movie LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. It features Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, BB-8, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, Baby Yoda and The..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 01:50Published
Blue Monkey movie (1987) - Steve Railsback, Gwynyth Walsh, Don Lake, Sandy Webster, Helen Slayton-Hughes [Video]

Blue Monkey movie (1987) - Steve Railsback, Gwynyth Walsh, Don Lake, Sandy Webster, Helen Slayton-Hughes

Blue Monkey movie trailer HD (1987) - Plot synopsis: Take a fifties-style horror film in the tradition of 'Them' and 'The Fly' and the cross it with the spectacular special effects of the eighties and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:00Published