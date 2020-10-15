LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer
Teaser Trailer
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Trailer
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Official Trailer - LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day.
Release Date: November 17th, 2020
Cast: Kelly Marie Tran, Matt Lanter, Billy Dee Williams
