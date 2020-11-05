Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account

Amid President Donald Trump's frantic tweets demanding a stop to voting, Twitter itself is being sued for not suspending Trump's account.

Business Insider reports the suit comes from two national, nonpartisan organizations.

They're calling for CEO Jack Dorsey to temporarily suspend Trump's Twitter account over multiple violations of the company's civic integrity policy.

The president has made various tweets in the last few days including baseless claims of election fraud and prematurely declaring victory.

Twitter announced well ahead of Election Day that it would add labels to tweets that included misleading content.

But the joint letter states that doing so 'does not go far enough' as the results of the 2020 presidential election remain unofficial.