Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account
Amid President Donald Trump's frantic tweets demanding a stop to voting, Twitter itself is being sued for not suspending Trump's account.
Business Insider reports the suit comes from two national, nonpartisan organizations.
They're calling for CEO Jack Dorsey to temporarily suspend Trump's Twitter account over multiple violations of the company's civic integrity policy.