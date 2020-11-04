Global  
 

Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account

Civil Rights Groups Sue Twitter For Not Suspending Trump's Account

Amid President Donald Trump's frantic tweets demanding a stop to voting, Twitter itself is being sued for not suspending Trump's account.

Business Insider reports the suit comes from two national, nonpartisan organizations.

They're calling for CEO Jack Dorsey to temporarily suspend Trump's Twitter account over multiple violations of the company's civic integrity policy.


A civil rights organization and a watchdog group are demanding that Jack Dorsey suspend President Trump's Twitter account over violations of the company's civic integrity policy

Twitter has already labeled 5 of Trump's tweets, but the groups say that does "not go far enough" to...
Business Insider - Published


