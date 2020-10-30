Greta Thunberg Trolled Donald Trump's Post-Election Meltdown With His Own Words

Lana Del Rey's Voting Controversy, Kanye West's Presidential Defeat & More Music News | Billboard News



Lana Del Rey calls out a troll who says she voted for Donald Trump, Kanye West admits to election defeat and here's what artists are saying about the 2020 presidential election. Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:49 Published 22 hours ago

Biden Leads Trump In Mock Elections At Schools Statewide, Survey Finds



One of the time-honored traditions of Election Day is the mock election, as students everyone register their own votes to get a primer on the political process. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago