Health Officials Preparing For Worst As U.S. Reports Record High New COVID Cases CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:10s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:10s - Published Health Officials Preparing For Worst As U.S. Reports Record High New COVID Cases COVID-19 cases are surging across the country. More than 100,000 new cases were reported Wednesday – a new record. Are we about to enter a deadly third wave? CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend