Dr. Kristin Moffitt on new COVID-19 orders Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 03:11s - Published 8 minutes ago Dr. Kristin Moffitt on new COVID-19 orders VIDEO: Dr. Kristin Moffitt with Boston Children's Hospital answers questions about new COVID-19 advisories going into effect. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend EMILY: THE STATE’S NEW COVID-19ORDERS TAKE EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT.HERE’S -- HERE TO EXPLAIN WHATTHAT COULD MEAN FOR YOUR FAMILYIS AN INFECTIOUS DISEASE EXPERTFROM BOSTON HOSPITAL.PEOPLE WILL HAVE TO WEAR A MASKWHENEVER THEY ARE IN A PUBLICSPACE REGARDLESS OF SOCIALDISTANCING.DO YOU THINK THAT WILL BE ACHALLENGE FOR KIDS OR ARE THEYGETTING USE IT AT THIS POINT?