Mobile Testing

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Covid-19 testing coronavirus 5.jpg lexington's mobile coronavirus testing program is moving to a new neighborhood.

Fs vo bullets:no mobile neighborhood testing program source: city of lexington tates creek golf course ..

... tests are available at tates creek golf course today through saturday from 9 a-m to 4 p-m there will also be a newly opened spot at centro de san juan diego..on alexandria drive on saturday from 9 a-m to 3 p-m.

Testing is free and no appointment is needed.

You can find more about those..on our website..wtvq dot com.

