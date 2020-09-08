Mobile Testing

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 9 hours ago

Covid-19 testing coronavirus 5.jpg lexington's mobile coronavirus testing program is moving to a new neighborhood.

lexington's mobile neighborhood testing program tates creek golf course

... tests are available at tates creek golf course today through saturday from 9 a-m to 4 p-m there will also be a newly opened spot at centro de san juan diego..on alexandria drive on saturday from 9 a-m to 3 p-m.

Testing is free and no appointment is needed.

