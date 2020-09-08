Mobile Testing
Covid-19 testing coronavirus 5.jpg lexington's mobile coronavirus testing program is moving to a new neighborhood.
Fs vo bullets:no mobile neighborhood testing program source: city of lexington tates creek golf course ..
... tests are available at tates creek golf course today through saturday from 9 a-m to 4 p-m there will also be a newly opened spot at centro de san juan diego..on alexandria drive on saturday from 9 a-m to 3 p-m.
Testing is free and no appointment is needed.
You can find more about those..on our website..wtvq dot com.
