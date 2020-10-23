Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

tonight, the election spotlight is on just a handful of states that can pave a path to victory for either presidential candidate.

Abc news projecting former vice- president joe biden likely to win in michigan and wisconsin - and he's now just seventeen electoral votes shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency.

Heading into this afternoon, pennsylvania had about 560 thousand mail-in ballots left to count -- biden needs roughly 61 percent of those to win the state.

Sot: biden: " democrac is sometimes messy.

It sometimes requires a little patience as well," .

His campaign confiden as mail-in voters have favored democrats and much of the outstanding vote comes from heavily democratic philadelphia.

Though the city's facing increased scrutiny over vote counts.

Nat sot: "stop the count."

And pennsylvania judge granted the trump campaign's request to more closely observe poll workers as they process remaining mail-in ballots.

If president trump loses here, the race is over.

Trump: we were getting ready to win this election.

Frankly, we did win this election.

The president's aides telling abc news there is "growing concern" in georgia well.

The margin there now razor thin -- less than 15,000 votes in favor of trump.

Sot - sterling: "fast is great and we appreciat fast.

We more appreciate accuracy."

New numbers out o nevada show another close race -- biden slightly increasing his lead, though only 87 percent of the expected vote is in.

Eyes also on arizona, where mr. trump has been closing the gap as each new tally is released.

Trump supporters demanding the vote counting continue there -- sot: hobbs/az sec of state: " don't understand what protesters are interested in.

Obviously we'll keep counting ballots.

That is what we're required to do by law."

Tag: sources clos to president trump tell abc news that his path is "narrow" and looking increasingly "tough.

Meanwhile, joe biden telling his supporters to be patient, and while the campaign hasn't declared victory, it has launched the official biden-harris transition website.

