Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pres Race

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Pres Race
11/05/2020_PresRace

L3: election 20 white alex presha abc news l3: election 2020 white still no projected winner in the presidential race l3: winner in the presidential race l3: election 20 white no projected winner in the presidential race l3: election 2020 white katie hobbs arizona secretary of state l3: election 20 white still no projected winner in the presidential race tonight, the election spotlight is on just a handful of states that can pave a path to victory for either presidential candidate.

Abc news projecting former vice- president joe biden likely to win in michigan and wisconsin - and he's now just seventeen electoral votes shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency.

Heading into this afternoon, pennsylvania had about 560 thousand mail-in ballots left to count -- biden needs roughly 61 percent of those to win the state.

Sot: biden: " democrac is sometimes messy.

It sometimes requires a little patience as well," .

His campaign confiden as mail-in voters have favored democrats and much of the outstanding vote comes from heavily democratic philadelphia.

Though the city's facing increased scrutiny over vote counts.

Nat sot: "stop the count."

And pennsylvania judge granted the trump campaign's request to more closely observe poll workers as they process remaining mail-in ballots.

If president trump loses here, the race is over.

Trump: we were getting ready to win this election.

Frankly, we did win this election.

The president's aides telling abc news there is "growing concern" in georgia well.

The margin there now razor thin -- less than 15,000 votes in favor of trump.

Sot - sterling: "fast is great and we appreciat fast.

We more appreciate accuracy."

New numbers out o nevada show another close race -- biden slightly increasing his lead, though only 87 percent of the expected vote is in.

Eyes also on arizona, where mr. trump has been closing the gap as each new tally is released.

Trump supporters demanding the vote counting continue there -- sot: hobbs/az sec of state: " don't understand what protesters are interested in.

Obviously we'll keep counting ballots.

That is what we're required to do by law."

Tag: sources clos to president trump tell abc news that his path is "narrow" and looking increasingly "tough.

Meanwhile, joe biden telling his supporters to be patient, and while the campaign hasn't declared victory, it has launched the official biden-harris transition website.

Ots video tape:left presidential race &amp;amp; stock market




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QANON Promoter, Wins Congressional Seat [Video]

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QANON Promoter, Wins Congressional Seat

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has won her Congressional race in Georgia. CNN reports that Greene is a businesswoman "known for espousing conspiratorial and bigoted views." She has promoted "Q,"..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Race For Congress Between Zeldin, Goroff On Long Island One Of Nation's Most Competitive [Video]

Race For Congress Between Zeldin, Goroff On Long Island One Of Nation's Most Competitive

Incumbent Congressman Lee Zeldin, an ardent supporter of Pres. Trump, is fighting to hold on to the seat he narrowly won two years ago. Challenger Nancy Goroff is a political newcomer. CBS2's Carolyn..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published
Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change? [Video]

Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change?

Pres. Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden faced off Thursday night and millions watched. Early reactions seemed to suggest little change in the presidential race. Team coverage. (10-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:40Published