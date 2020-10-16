Clark Co. Hybrid

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Hybrid schedule coronavirus 5.jpg some clark county students returned to in-person classes today.

L3: abc 36 news white clark county goes on hybrid learning schedule winchester the superintendent says they got the all-clear from the health department to start with a hybrid schedule.... meaning students will do virtual learning some day and attend in-person classes on other days.

In-person classes were supposed to begin last friday... but were postponed because of the number of covid cases in the county.

The superintendent feels like it's important for students to get back into the classroom l3: abc 36 news white paul christy ..

..

Superintendent ..

It's so important that parents family members friends other community members do their part in order for us to continue to bring these kids into school.

That's what we want to do.

We want everyone here, every day as soon as we possibly can do it l3: abc 36 news white clark county goes on hybrid learning schedule winchester the school district says they will continue to work with the local health department using covid-19 daily updates.

Ots image:left big donation nasa morehead.jpg morehead university is getting