Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clark Co. Hybrid

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Clark Co. Hybrid
11/05/2020_ClarkCoHybrid

Hybrid schedule coronavirus 5.jpg some clark county students returned to in-person classes today.

L3: abc 36 news white clark county goes on hybrid learning schedule winchester the superintendent says they got the all-clear from the health department to start with a hybrid schedule.... meaning students will do virtual learning some day and attend in-person classes on other days.

In-person classes were supposed to begin last friday... but were postponed because of the number of covid cases in the county.

The superintendent feels like it's important for students to get back into the classroom l3: abc 36 news white paul christy ..

..

Superintendent ..

It's so important that parents family members friends other community members do their part in order for us to continue to bring these kids into school.

That's what we want to do.

We want everyone here, every day as soon as we possibly can do it l3: abc 36 news white clark county goes on hybrid learning schedule winchester the school district says they will continue to work with the local health department using covid-19 daily updates.

Ots image:left big donation nasa morehead.jpg morehead university is getting




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JCMGAudi

Aberdeen and Dundee Audi The latest #Audi #RS6 combines formidable twin turbo #V8 TFSI power with state of the art efficiency features inclu… https://t.co/GPp78T5i6R 1 hour ago

liveformusic99

Sean Murphy Watch "Catch Us If You Can Dave Clark Five STEREO COLOR Widescreen HiQ Hybrid JARichardsFilm 720p" on YouTube… https://t.co/Kcc2i4LF1m 2 hours ago

jc_james_clark

James Clark RT @Rdene915: How Conferencing for Assessment Benefits Students During Hybrid Learning https://t.co/HEfAKeVea6 #education #edchat #hybridl… 10 hours ago

Lee_Marlow_Poly

Lee Marlow #Tech can support online learning alongside teaching in the physical classroom when #hybrideducation is the way to… https://t.co/HTofbnSJRs 13 hours ago

FOX5Vegas

FOX5 Las Vegas .@ClarkCountySch has opened a survey ahead of a discussion to at least partially return to in-person instruction. https://t.co/JKUY3XvQUb 18 hours ago

cplubberding

cplubberding No DM's pl. Glad All Over Dave Clark Five COLOR Widescreen HiQ Hybrid JARichardsFilm... https://t.co/uSUZLX2fzg via @YouTube 1 day ago

JCMGAudi

Aberdeen and Dundee Audi The Audi #A7 - Practical and agile with a #powerful presence. Now featuring a 48V Mild #Hybrid System, which allows… https://t.co/yk6NBdRzG6 1 day ago

SneakyKangaroo

Sneaky Kangaroo RT @FOX5Vegas: .@ClarkCountySch said it continues to monitor COVID-19 data but there's no timeline yet on when the district may move to a h… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

CCSD to share hybrid learning plan at Oct. 22 meeting [Video]

CCSD to share hybrid learning plan at Oct. 22 meeting

The Clark County School District reports that the Board of School Trustees will be presented with a transitional plan to move to face-to-face (hybrid) instruction.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:36Published