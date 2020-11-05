Madagascar A Little Wild Season 2

Madagascar A Little Wild Season 2 Trailer - DreamWorks Madagascar A Little Wild - Official Trailer - Peacock In season two of MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City.

The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck, and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat.

While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.