CBS News Correspondent Jamie Yuccas On Arizona Ballot Count



Related videos from verified sources Trump Campaign Fumes At Fox, AP Calling Arizona Race For Biden



As of Thursday morning, most major US networks haven't called a winner of the presidential race in Arizona. But that's most networks--not all. Fox News and the Associated Press have each made a call,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago Clark County Election Dept. shares update on ballot totals, vote count Thursday



The Clark County Election Department has an update on the number of ballots received and the number of votes counted as of Thursday morning. Reporter Alicia Pattillo has the latest. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:25 Published 3 hours ago Full Show: ABC15 Mornings | November 5, 6am



Wake up with ABC15 Mornings for a check of your most accurate forecast, latest local news, and biggest Arizona headlines. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 21:02 Published 9 hours ago