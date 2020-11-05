Peppermint sticks and pickles? Check out this snack shop

A cereal bar & candy shop in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is wowing snack lovers with their crazy but flavorful combinations.

Standouts include cereal infused milkshakes, a single Carolina Reaper Pepper chip challenge, and a classic, Southside favorite: peppermint sticks in hot pickles."[You] bite the top of the pickle off and stick the peppermint inside and what it gives you is a salty, savory, hot, and sweet flavor all in one," says Munchiez owner Qiana Allen.

Allen launched Munchiez in August 2020 with her sons, Kameron Cole, 15, and Keenan Cole, 20.

"One day I called my mama because we used to sell candy at school but we barely could do it.

We used to sell it on the low," says Kameron Cole.

"She w...