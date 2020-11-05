Peppermint sticks and pickles? Check out this snack shop
Peppermint sticks and pickles? Check out this snack shop
A cereal bar & candy shop in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood is wowing snack lovers with their crazy but flavorful combinations.
Standouts include cereal infused milkshakes, a single Carolina Reaper Pepper chip challenge, and a classic, Southside favorite: peppermint sticks in hot pickles."[You] bite the top of the pickle off and stick the peppermint inside and what it gives you is a salty, savory, hot, and sweet flavor all in one," says Munchiez owner Qiana Allen.
Allen launched Munchiez in August 2020 with her sons, Kameron Cole, 15, and Keenan Cole, 20.
"One day I called my mama because we used to sell candy at school but we barely could do it.
We used to sell it on the low," says Kameron Cole.
"She w...
Watch full episodes of Bite Size online at ABC.
Stream Peppermint sticks and pickles?
Check out this snack shop instantly.