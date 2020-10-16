GameStop's TikTok contest for employees included a prize for more working hours

GameStop hosted a TikTok contest for employees and among the prizes was a dubious reward: extra work hours during Black Friday.The contest was posted on the GameStop Conference website, which features competitions for different rewards.One contest, called the “Incisiv TikTok Dance Challenge,” asked store managers to film dance routines with their workers.It sounded like a fun event, but the reward has raised some eyebrows.“The winner of the challenge will receive an Echo 8, Echo Auto, $100 VISA gift card and 10 additional labor hours to use during Black Friday week,” the contest rules stated.Gamers on Twitter widely condemned the contest as exploitative and abusive.“They’re literally making the working class dance for the right to put food on the table,” one user wrote.

“This is an ultimate new low”.GameStop creating a contest for tired, unsupported workers to compete for more working hours is not putting forth a very good look