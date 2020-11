Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was pleased with the attitude of his team during their 3-1 win over Bulgarian champions Ludogorets - having criticised their approach to week's loss in Antwerp.

Mourinho: We took the game very seriously

Here we take a look at the changes Jose Mourinho could make on Sunday for Tottenham's game at West...

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is playing a dangerous game with Benfica loanee Carlos Vinicius as the...

Dele Alli has been frozen out by Jose Mourinho at Tottenham this season, but the outcasted midfielder...