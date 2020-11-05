Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues get face masks

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi statues get face masks
The two iconic statues outside Lambeau Field got a new look Thursday.

You Might Like


Tweets about this